Ahead of R-Day, security up in Jalandhar city

Jalandhar, January 25
In view of the Republic Day celebrations and visit of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief guest to unfurl the national flag, the police have strengthened security in the city and made elaborate arrangements to ensure foolproof security at the local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.
Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh asked his officers to stay alert and the entire area around the venue had been cordoned off by the police.
DCP (Investigation) Jaskaran Singh Teja said around 850 cops have been deputed at the stadium and various parts of the city while permanent barricades were installed at the entry and exit points of the city. He said patrolling parties have been constituted to increase the vigil in the city to thwart any untoward incident.
He said police personnel were frequently raiding all guest houses to make sure that no suspicious element enters the city. A large number of police personnel have been deployed on the outskirts of the city and separate checkpoints have been set up at different locations.
He further said that he along with other officers have visited the stadium to take stock of the security arrangements at the ground level. He also passed on necessary directions to the officials for the smooth conduct of the event.
