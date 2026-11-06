Ahead of state elections, AAP faces heat over drug menace, defections and probes

With the election season in full swing, the ruling AAP is facing questions from the Opposition on issues ranging from the drug menace to corruption in high places. Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, have also initiated action against party leaders in Punjab. Meanwhile, a series of political defections has added to the churn, prompting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to urge leaders to remain loyal to their parties. Meanwhile, politicians are jumping ship, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responding by saying that leaders should remain committed to their parties.

The latest instance of ED action was a search operation against Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur, whom the agency has accused of fraudulently acquiring government and institutional properties and misappropriating public funds.

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This follows the CBI’s registration of a case last month against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, and five others, acting on a Punjab and Haryana High Court order for an investigation into allegations of corruption and irregularities in transfers, postings, tenders and administrative decisions.

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AAP has responded by questioning why no search operations have been conducted against BJP politicians and alleging that the CBI and ED have focused their attention solely on Opposition leaders.

Earlier this week, three AAP MLAs—Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra—quit the party and joined the BJP, triggering a fresh season of “Aya Ram, Gaya Ram” politics. The phrase, often used by political analysts to describe party-hopping, dates back to time when Haryana politician, Gaya Lal, switched political loyalties thrice in a fortnight.

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But AAP is not the only party to have seen leaders switch sides. Ravinder Singh Awla left the Congress to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while Prem Singh Chandumajra returned to the SAD from SAD (Punar Surjit), described as a “ghar wapasi”.

In the days to come, these political realignments are only expected to speed up as political leaders vie with each other to get tickets to contest the upcoming elections.

The AAP leadership has sought to down play the exits from its ranks, pointing out that two of the three MLAs had already been suspended from the party. Bhagwant Mann put it succinctly. “No one will bother about them soon. Ask Capt Amarinder… he too has been side-lined since he joined the BJP”.

The drug issue is probably the most worrisome for AAP, having come to power in 2022 on the promise of clean and transparent governance. The ruling party is facing questions both from the BJP and the Congress over this issue. The killing of drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13 and the 23 day-long protest by his supporters have brought the government’s anti-drug campaign under public scrutiny. It was only two days ago, after three weeks of protests, that the first AAP leaders—Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali—met Jhota’s family.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also joined the government forces yesterday, amid demands for action against alleged drug-trafficking networks. Jhota’s family appears to have finally relented, with a compromise in the works and the family agreeing to allow the cremation to take place.