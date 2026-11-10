Ahead of wedding season, Jalandhar police ban weapons at marriage venues

Ahead of the wedding season, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has banned carrying weapons at marriage palaces, hotel banquet halls, weddings and other social gatherings till January 8 while making CCTV surveillance mandatory at these venues.

Police Commissioner Satinder Singh issued the orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. The ban covers all weapons, including sharp-edged, pointed and other lethal weapons.

Owners of marriage palaces and banquet halls have been directed to install CCTV cameras on their premises to strengthen security and keep a check on suspicious activities.

In a separate order, the police have also prohibited carrying weapons in vehicles, taking out processions, assembling five or more persons and raising slogans within the commissionerate limits.

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Additionally, the police have made tenant and domestic help verification mandatory. Landlords, PG owners and residents must submit details of tenants, PG occupants, domestic workers and other employees at their nearest Punjab Police Sanjh Kendra.

Similarly, hotels, motels, guest houses and inns have also been directed to verify the identity of every guest, keep self-attested copies of valid photo identity cards, verify mobile numbers and maintain proper records.

They must submit details of guests to the SHO every day by 10 am and get their registers verified every Monday. Information about foreign guests must be shared with the Foreigners Registration Office at the Police Commissioner’s office.

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CCTV cameras must also be installed in the corridors, lifts, reception counters and main entrances of hotels, restaurants, motels, guest houses and inns.

Establishment owners and managers must immediately inform the police if a wanted person is found on their premises.