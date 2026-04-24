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Home / Jalandhar / AI cameras help cops recover drug packet inside Kapurthala jail

AI cameras help cops recover drug packet inside Kapurthala jail

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:40 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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The police will use CCTV cameras and drones to strengthen surveillance at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on December 14.
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A drug packet allegedly thrown into the district jail was recovered after suspicious movement was flagged by AI-enabled surveillance cameras, the jail authorities confirmed.

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The incident has raised fresh concerns about security lapses and possible staff involvement.

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According to officials, the jail administration noticed unusual activity inside the premises through the AI monitoring system. Acting on the alert, the staff conducted a search operation and recovered a packet suspected to contain narcotics. The packet had reportedly been thrown from outside the jail wall.

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Initial findings suggest that the packet was tossed with the possible help of insiders. The authorities have not ruled out the involvement of jail staff, as the timing and location of the throw indicate coordination. A senior police officer stated that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

The recovered packet reportedly contained intoxicating substances, including tablets and other banned materials. Samples have been sent for forensic examination to confirm the exact composition.

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Following the incident, the jail administration has tightened security measures. CCTV footage and AI camera data are being reviewed to trace the sequence of events and identify any external accomplices. Officials are also examining whether there were prior attempts of similar nature. The police have registered a case.

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