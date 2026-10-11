AI in legal system, data privacy take centre stage at GNDU conference

The growing role of artificial intelligence in the legal system, data privacy and the need to regulate emerging technologies were among the critical issues discussed at the 4th National Conference on Emerging Trends in Law and Technology (ETLT-2026) organised by Guru Nanak Dev University’s Regional Campus, Ladhewali on Friday.

The conference organised jointly by the Departments of Engineering and Technology and Laws, was attended by around 200 research scholars, legal experts and academicians from across the country. More than 200 research papers were presented during 16 technical sessions held in online and offline modes.

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Prof G B Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, was the chief guest while Prof Anjani Singh Tomar, head of the Research and Publication Division at Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, attended as the guest of honour.

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In his keynote address on the intersection of law and technology in the administration of justice, Prof Reddy highlighted how technological advancements could improve court proceedings, expand access to justice and strengthen judicial efficiency. He also discussed the benefits and potential risks of artificial intelligence for society.

Prof Tomar stressed the need for continuous research and changes in legislation to keep pace with rapid technological developments. She said law and technology complemented each other, making it important to understand the legal implications of technological applications.

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The conference covered several contemporary themes including artificial intelligence, cyber security laws, data privacy, healthcare technology regulations and intellectual property rights.

A session by Dr Deepak Joshi, joint faculty at the Centre for Biomedical Engineering at IIT Delhi and AIIMS New Delhi, focused on artificial intelligence in healthcare. He discussed the use of AI in medical diagnosis and healthcare delivery, along with concerns surrounding digital ethics, patient privacy and regulatory policies.

The valedictory session was attended by Prof Pawan Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Laws, GNDU, Amritsar as the chief guest and Prof Sandeep Sharma, head of the Department of Computer Engineering and Technology, GNDU, as the guest of honour. Dr Namrata Joshi, head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, delivered the vote of thanks.