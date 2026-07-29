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Home / Jalandhar / AI-powered gesture recognition system developed to aid speech, hearing impaired

AI-powered gesture recognition system developed to aid speech, hearing impaired

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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CT group develops AI-powered gesture recognition system that can assist hearing, speech impaired people.
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CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, Jalandhar has developed an innovative AI-powered gesture recognition system to facilitate communication for individuals with speech and hearing impairments. The intelligent solution recognises hand gestures in real time and instantly converts them into both text and speech, enabling users to communicate more effectively in everyday situations.

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Built using modern Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision technologies, the system leverages TensorFlow, OpenCV, MediaPipe, Random Forest, NumPy, Pillow, Pandas, Joblib, PiCamera2 and Socket Programming to accurately detect and classify hand gestures. Live video captured through the camera is processed to extract hand landmarks, which are then analysed by a trained machine learning model to generate the corresponding text and voice output within seconds.

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Designed for real-time performance, the solution provides a simple and user-friendly interface with minimal response time. The integrated text-to-speech functionality ensures that recognised gestures are immediately converted into audible speech, making conversations more natural and efficient.

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The system has wide-ranging applications in healthcare, educational institutions, government offices, customer service centres, public spaces, and homes, where effective communication with hearing and speech-impaired individuals is essential.

The project demonstrates how AI can be applied to solve real-world social challenges through affordable and practical technological solutions. By combining machine learning, computer vision and real-time processing, the system aims to reduce communication barriers and empower individuals with speech and hearing disabilities. Appreciating the efforts of the team, Charanjit Singh Channi, Chairman, CT Group of Institutions, said that technology should always be used to create meaningful social impact. He congratulated the faculty members and students for developing an innovative solution that reflects the institution’s commitment to research, innovation, and community welfare.

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Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group of Institutions, said that the institution continuously encourages students and faculty members to work on research projects that address real-life challenges. He added that such innovations not only enhance technical expertise but also contribute towards building a more inclusive society.

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