AI-powered robotic hip replacement launched for better precision, recovery

Even though robotic surgeries are already being conducted at city-based hospitals, National Health Service Hospital here on Tuesday announced the launch of high-precision AI-based Robotic and Intelligent (RI) hip replacement surgery.

The announcement was made by Dr Shubhang Aggarwal, Director and Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, who is leading the initiative along with a team of five highly skilled orthopaedic surgeons. He stated that the new surgical technique leverages cutting-edge technology to improve accuracy, alignment and the long-term success of hip replacement procedures.

Explaining the concept, Dr Aggarwal said, “The new technology is a convergence of robotic precision and artificial intelligence. The replacement procedure combines the mechanical accuracy of robotic systems with the predictive capabilities of AI algorithms, which analyse thousands of patient-specific data points including bone structure, gait pattern and joint alignment.”

He added, “The surgical approach is uniquely tailored to each patient’s anatomy and lifestyle. The AI system continuously learns and adapts, enabling the surgical team to make the most informed, real-time decisions, improving not just accuracy, but also long-term joint function and quality of life.”

Calling it a new chapter in patient care, Dr Aggarwal said, “This level of surgical precision was once thought impossible. This technology not only enhances surgical outcomes but also significantly reduces recovery time, pain and post-operative complications.” He further added that comprehensive professional training had been provided to the staff involved in diagnosis, surgical planning, execution and rehabilitation.

The doctor also discussed the conditions under which hip replacement becomes necessary. “It is a life-changing procedure for individuals suffering from severe arthritis, trauma, or degenerative joint conditions. While conventional surgeries often rely on general estimations and surgeon experience, the RI Hip Replacement ensures a data-driven, customised surgical approach,” he said.