AI push: Only 20% of govt schools in Jalandhar equipped

Even as the government claims to have taken the lead in introducing artificial intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject in schools, the initiative is facing major challenges in Jalandhar even before its launch where only 20 per cent of government schools in the district have upgraded computer laboratories, raising concerns over their preparedness to teach the new subject.

According to official data, computers in only 271 of the 1,377 schools across the district have been upgraded. Of the schools with upgraded facilities, 43 are high schools, 85 middle schools and 143 senior secondary schools.

Advertisement

Paramvir Singh, a state committee member of the Computer Teachers Punjab, said, "Only 20 to 25 per cent of government schools had upgraded computers while the remaining schools are still struggling with non-functional and outdated systems. How will we teach students AI when the basic digital infrastructure is not in place. Adding to our woes, we have not received any new software or tools to teach students the subject," he said.

Advertisement

In July, Education Minister Harjot Bains along with former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia launched the Sarbat.AI project to make students future ready by equipping them with the knowledge of emerging technologies.

As part of the initiative, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently integrated AI into the computer science curriculum for students of Classes 8 to 12. Online classes were scheduled to begin on Monday through trained computer teachers.

Advertisement

However, the launch has been postponed as the teachers are yet to undergo the required training.

According to a board letter issued on October 30, computer faculty members in Jalandhar will now be trained in two batches on November 13. The board had earlier scheduled the training sessions for October 30 and 31.

Adding to the concerns, in a directive issued on October 21, the board stated that AI-based questions would account for 15 per cent of the total marks in the computer science and artificial intelligence subject. Despite the proposed assessment component, teachers in Jalandhar said they are yet to receive the new curriculum, leaving them uncertain about what to reach and how students will be prepared for the assessment with the annual examinations just four months away.

The shortage of computer teachers is another major challenge facing the initiative, particularly in middle schools.

Pawan Sharma, a union leader of the Computer Teachers Union in Jalandhar, said several schools in the district did not have dedicated computer teachers with many working on deputation.

"Several schools do not have computer teachers of their own. Teachers from other schools visit them once or twice a week to conduct regular classes. The situation is particularly concerning in middle schools where the shortage is affecting even the basic computer education," he said.