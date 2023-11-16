AICC secy meets Dera Beas head

Jalandhar, November 14
Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh Tajinder Pal S Bittu called on Dera Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Bittu, who has earlier served as the Chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust, said that he had gone to extend Diwali greetings to the dera head and discuss certain issues related to the hill state.
