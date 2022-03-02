AICC secretary visits native village on Mahashivratri

Garhshankar, March 1
Kishori Lal Sharma, Secretary, All-India Congress Committee (AICC), Sonia Gandhi’s representative, paid obeisance at the Mata Hari Devi Mandir at her native Bhiwanipur village on Mahashivratri.
The villagers thanked Sharma for constructing a community hall in Bhiwanipur at the cost of Rs10 lakh and a road at Rs38 lakh. Kishori Lal Sharma said Rs20 lakh had been sanctioned for street drains and Rs10 lakh for a tubewell for Bhiwanipur. He said he would do his best for the development of his native village.
