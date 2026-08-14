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Home / Jalandhar / Aided school staff await salaries for 8 months

Aided school staff await salaries for 8 months

Urge minister to release pending dues at earliest

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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File photo of govt school students in Jalandhar.
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Aided school employees and teachers have been without salary for the past eight months.

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The issue was raised by the Aided School Employees Association here today.

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They said thousands of employees and their families are facing financial hardships because their salary has not been released for the past eight months.

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Teachers said the irony is that the grant was withheld citing 'audit objections.' Even the schools where audit issues were resolved three or four months ago, the relevant documents are still gathering dust in various government offices.

Employees said even after the documents reach the DPI office, there is no urgency shown in approving the files, as files drift from one table to another at the DPI office or languish on the desks of Finance Department officials.

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Manish Aggarwal, state press secretary, Aided School Employees Association, said, "Most employees have not received their salaries for eight months, while some have not got these for 20 months. Even if the the grant is released now, employees are likely to receive only two or three months' salary."

The association urged the Education Minister not to ignore this serious issue for long.

They sought immediate intervention and directions to the DPI (Secondary) office in this regard. They also said files for schools, where audit objections have already been cleared, should be processed immediately.

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