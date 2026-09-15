Aided-school staff go without salaries for 9 months

Around 1,400 teachers and other employees working in Punjab’s 425 government-aided schools have allegedly gone without their regular salaries for nearly nine months, forcing many families into debt and pushing employees to the brink of a financial crisis.

According to employee union leaders, the prolonged withholding of salaries has made it increasingly difficult for employees to meet even basic household expenses. Several employees, they claimed, have been forced to borrow money at high interest rates, while some have sold or mortgaged jewellery, including their wives’ jewellery, to pay children’s school fees, household expenses and loan instalments. Employees who had taken bank loans for building houses are allegedly receiving notices from banks because of their inability to pay instalments.

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The union said the non-payment of regular salaries for about nine months is separate from the issue of Sixth Pay Commission arrears, which constitute another major pending financial liability of the government towards aided-school employees and pensioners.

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The Sixth Pay Commission arrears relate to the period January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021. The Punjab Government had announced a phased payment schedule for revised pay and pension arrears. For government employees, revised-pay arrears were scheduled to be paid in instalments beginning April 2026. The government also issued instructions covering employees and pensioners of aided educational institutions.

The employees, however, alleged that while payments relating to the Sixth Pay Commission have been taken up for government employees and pensioners, aided-school employees continue to wait for their dues despite assurances given by the state government before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Union leaders said the immediate priority was the release of the nine months’ pending salaries, as employees were finding it impossible to survive without their regular monthly income. They also demanded payment of all pending Sixth Pay Commission arrears in accordance with the government’s undertaking before the High Court.

State president Gurmeet Singh Madnipur, general secretary Sharanjit Singh Kadimajra and Pensioners Association president Gurcharn Singh Chahal said employees had repeatedly approached the Education Department and the state government during the past four-and-a-half years, but their grievances had remained unresolved.

They demanded immediate release of the pending salaries, issuance of PPOs to retired employees and payment of the Sixth Pay Commission arrears to aided-school employees and pensioners.

The union leaders also reminded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the AAP government’s election promise to extend benefits enjoyed by government-school employees to staff working in aided schools. They demanded that aided-school employees be merged into government schools, arguing that this would provide a permanent solution to the recurring salary and service-related problems. The union warned that employees would be forced to launch an agitation if the government failed to release their pending salaries and address the arrears issue immediately.