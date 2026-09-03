Aided-school teachers, employees to observe ‘black day’ on Sept 5

Teachers and employees of government-aided schools will observe a state-level “black day” on September 5, Teachers’ Day, at Gambhirpur village, the native village of the Education Minister, to protest against the alleged delay in resolving their long-pending demands.

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The protest, organised by the Punjab Aided School Teachers and Other Employees Union-1967, will begin at 10 am at Gambhirpur on the Anandpur Sahib-Nangal road. The union has appealed to aided-school teachers and employees from across the state to participate in large numbers.

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The union’s state president Gurmeet Singh Madanipur and general secretary Sharanjit Singh Qadimajra said the teachers and employees had been struggling for the release of their pending salaries, pension payment orders (PPOs), arrears under the Sixth Pay Commission and other long-pending demands.

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They alleged that despite repeated representations to the government and the Education Department, no concrete solution had been found to their problems during the past four-and-a-half years.

The union said several teachers and employees had not received their salaries for months, causing serious financial hardship to them and their families. It demanded immediate release of pending salaries, PPOs of retired employees and arrears under the Sixth Pay Commission.

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As part of the protest, participants will wear black clothes and bang empty utensils to register their resentment against the government. They will also carry banners and placards bearing slogans such as “release salaries immediately”, “issue PPOs” and “release arrears immediately”.

The union said employees from all districts would participate in the protest and urged aided-school teachers and employees to reach Gambhirpur by 10 am on September 5. It said the agitation would continue if the government failed to address their pending demands.