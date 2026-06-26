Aided school teachers protest salary delay in Hoshiarpur

Teachers and employees of Punjab’s aided schools have expressed concern over the continued delay in the release of their salaries. The Aided School Employees Union alleged that salary payments have not been made despite directions issued by Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman Harpal Singh Cheema for their immediate release.

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Union state president Gurmeet Singh Madnipur and general secretary Sharanjit Singh Kadimajra said that union leaders met education department officials in Mohali on Thursday. During the meeting, they were informed that salary grants had not yet been released by the department headquarters for any district.

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The union leaders said that teachers and other employees of aided schools are facing financial problems because of the delay. They added that during a recent meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, officials had assured them that salaries would be released soon, but no action has been taken so far.

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They also alleged that the written minutes of the meeting were submitted to the Education Department on June 4, but officials avoided further discussions, claiming that the documents had not been received. The union further said that Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) of retired aided school teachers have been pending for more than two and a half years. According to the union, some cases were cleared on a priority basis through recommendations while many others are still waiting. The union warned that if the salaries are not released immediately, it will hold a state-level meeting and start an indefinite protest outside the DPI office.

The union said that the delay has caused disappointment and anger among teachers and employees. It urged the Punjab Government to release all pending salaries and provide relief to the affected staff. Among those present were Mahesh Gautam, Gurdeep Singh, Balwant Kaur and other union members.