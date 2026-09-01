Aided schools staff to observe ‘Black Teachers’ Day’ on Sept 5

The teachers of aided schools in the district will observe September 5 as ‘Black Teachers’ Day’ to protest against the alleged delay in resolving their long-pending demands. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Hoshiarpur unit of the Punjab Government Aided School Teachers and other Employees Union, chaired by its president, principal Sukhinder Singh Baddon.

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Addressing the meeting, principal Sukhinder Singh Baddon and union secretary principal Neeraj Ghai said teachers had been approaching the government for a long time for the redressal of their genuine demands, but no concrete steps had been taken so far.

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They said the continued indifference of the government towards their demands had caused resentment among the teaching fraternity. To register their protest, all staff members of aided schools in the district would wear black badges and black clothes on September 5, they said.

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The union leaders said the protest was aimed at sending a message to the government to resolve the teachers’ pending demands at the earliest.

Treasurer Balkar Singh, principal Sukhwinder Singh, vice-principal Brij Mani Mahesh Paldi, principal Anil Handa (Bassi Daulat Khan), Sarabjit Singh (Manjh Thakkarwal), principal Kamaljit Singh (Bullowal), Rajiv Kumar, principal Sunil Dutt (Garhdiwala) and principal Arvinder Kaur (Garhdiwala), among others, attended the meeting. The union leaders appealed to all teachers to participate in the protest programme in large numbers.