AIDS awareness van flagged off in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, March 10

An awareness van started by the Punjab State AIDS Control Society and the Health and Family Welfare Department, Punjab, to spread awareness regarding HIV/AIDS across Punjab reached Jalandhar on Friday. Officiating Civil Surgeon and Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma flagged off the van to tour various bocks of the district to spread awareness among people.

Dr Sharma said the van is equipped with an LED and sound system, will spread awareness regarding the causes, symptoms and prevention of the spread of HIV. A team presenting nukkad natakas will also accompany the van and spread awareness about ways to prevent getting the disease.

On the occasion, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Kaur Thind, District Family Welfare officer Dr Raman Gupta, District Immunisation Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra, Deputy medical Commssioner Dr Jyoti Sharma, District Dental Officer Dr Baljit Ruby, Dsitrict TB Officer Dr Ritu Dadra, Deputy MEIO Paramjit Kaur, District BCC Coordinator Neeraj Sharma, among others, were present.

District Family Welfare officer Dr. Raman Gupta said those infected with HIV could live long, healthy and fulfilling lives by using anti-retroviral medicines. District TB Officer Dr Ritu Dadra said the van would also have an HIV-testing facility available on it.