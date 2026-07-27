AIDS control staff threaten protest during Kejriwal, CM’s Sunam visit

Employees working under the Punjab AIDS Control Programme have announced to hold a protest in Sunam on July 31 if the government fails to address their pending demands, including the implementation of a promised 20 per cent salary hike and job regularisation.

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The association said the salary hike had been promised ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections but had not been implemented despite repeated assurances and several rounds of discussions with government officials.

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Association state president Jasmail Singh Deol said employees, working under the Punjab AIDS Control Programme, had been serving on the frontlines of public health, providing critical HIV and AIDS-related services in government hospitals. Their responsibilities include testing, counselling, treatment support, drug distribution to patients and assistance in blood banks.

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He said despite repeated meetings with government officials, including the senior health authorities, no concrete action had been taken on the employees’ demands. The association alleged that employees had been serving the public tirelessly, but their genuine concerns continued to be overlooked.

The association had earlier planned a protest outside the residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh in Patiala on July 19. However, the protest was postponed following discussions with the local administration who have assured them of an official panel meeting with the minister and senior department officials on July 27.

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The employees’ body said the outcome of Monday’s meeting would determine its next course of action. Jasmail Singh Deol warned that if the government failed to find a concrete and meaningful solution to their demands, the association would intensify its agitation.

The association has announced a protest with black flags against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Health Minister during their scheduled visit to Sunam on July 31 to inaugurate a new blood bank.