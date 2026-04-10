Aims only for gold: Nivedita skips board exams for boxing

International-level boxer and Diploma in Computer Applications student from Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nivedita Karki, aims only for gold. Last week, she clinched the top prize at the 2nd COAS Boxing Cup 2026 in Pune and was also named ‘Best Boxer’ for her skill, strength and sportsmanship.

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The 22-year-old stormed to gold in the 45–48 kg category at the All-India University Boxing Championship held last month at Lovely Professional University here. Hailing from Pithoragarh, she had also won gold at the 2025 National Games held in her home state of Uttarkhand. She won gold at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships held in Jordan. In 2021, she had defeated world champion Gitika in the Youth National Boxing Championships in the final bout of her category. The same year, she had competed in the Golden Girl Box Cup held in Sweden and won a gold medal for India.

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Nivedita says, “Even though gold has always been my target but there have been chances when I had to settle for the second or the third slot. I had got bronze at the Junior National Boxing Championship held in 2019. I had got a silver in the 2023 National Boxing Championship. I had got a silver in the Asian Championship held at Dubai in 2021.”

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Nivedita has now been training under her coach Durga Thapa at Inspire Institute of Sport, Bellary, Karnataka. Her entry into the game was not an easy one. She was just in Class X when her boards clashed with her first India camp. “I had to make a choice and it was definitely boxing. Boxing can never be secondary to anything else. So, I appeared for my matriculation the next year”, she recalled.

Playing in the 45-48 kg weight category has not been much of a challenge for Nivedita. “My diet is mostly protein from chicken and other sources. I am very consistent with my milk and curd intake. I try to remain within the range of my weight. Even if I exceed, I try to come back to the same weight quickly or else there can be a chance of extreme weakness just before the bout”, she explained.

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Nivedita is now gearing up for the upcoming national camp in Patiala. “I shall also make it to my college in these days and meet my principal Dr Ekta Khosla”, she said. Principal Dr Khosla also extended heartfelt congratulations to coach Amitpal Kaur for her dedicated guidance and consistent efforts in grooming the student. She also appreciated the contribution and support of the faculty members of the Sports Department—Ramandeep Kaur, Gurwinder Kaur and Pragati.