Air Commodore Kaushik shares poignant stories of 1947 migration

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 20

In a poignant recounting of the tumultuous events of the Partition, Air Commodore S S Kaushik shared his first-hand experiences of the mass migration that occurred on August 14 and 15, 1947. Hailing from Sheikhupura in Pakistan, one of the hardest-hit areas during the Partition, Kaushik, who was mere 7-year-old at that time, reflected on the tales of horror and resilience that defined that period.

Under the auspices of INTACH Punjab chapter, Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd) organised an event here on Sunday wherein Air Commodore Kaushik was invited as a special guest. During his interaction with the INTACH members, he recounted heart-wrenching stories that highlighted the grim realities faced by those who were forced to migrate.

He vividly recalled the atrocities inflicted upon women and girls as well as the tragic fate of his own family. His mother, just 32 years old at that time, consumed poison in the face of unthinkable circumstances. Shockingly, his grandmother, upon learning of her daughter’s fate, also chose to end her life in the same manner. The chaotic situation left no time for proper cremation, compelling them to flee the area hastily.

Air Commodore Kaushik’s father, once a prominent figure in Sheikhupura, found himself powerless in the face of the unfolding tragedy. Left with no choice, he gathered his children and embarked on a journey to India.

In 2012, after years of anticipation, Air Commodore Kaushik secured a visa to revisit the place that held such painful memories. “The journey proved arduous, but I managed to return to my childhood home in Sheikhupura. Standing before the house where I had grown up, I confronted my past. I inquired of the current owner about the whereabouts of two bodies, and with solemnity, was directed to the spot where they had been laid to rest. Collecting soil from that poignant location, I performed rituals and even made a pilgrimage to Haridwar,” he shared.

He said as a lasting memento of his deeply personal journey, he preserved some of the soil from his erstwhile house in Pakistan and entrusted it to Ranbir Singh, who crafted it into a pottery piece. “This artifact serves as a powerful symbol of remembrance, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit that perseveres even in the face of unimaginable adversity,” he added.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh said INTACH Punjab kept organising such events and inviting guests that threw light on important events of the country and struggles that people had to go through. Among others who attended the event included Lt Gen AS Bahia, Maj Gen Manjit Singh, Maj Gen Jatinder Bedi, Col KJ Singh, Kulbir Singh, ex-IGP police and others.

