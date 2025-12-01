DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / AIR holds Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan

AIR holds Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:19 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Artistes during Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar.
All India Radio,Jalandhar, organised its annual Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan-2025, Saturday evening.

The sammelan featured melodious spiritual and musical performances by eminent artists.

Renowned Ragi, Bhai Gurmeet Singh Shant and his associates performed spiritual Shabad Kirtan connecting the audience with the almighty.

Later, the eminent folk singer Glory Bawa enthralled the audience with her Mirza, Jugni and other Punjabi folk songs in her melodious voice.

These eminent artists were also felicitated by All India Radio. Earlier, the sammelan began with the lighting of traditional lamp by the Head of Doordarshan Jalandhar, Deputy Director General, RK Jarangal, Deputy Director, Engineering, All India Radio Jalandhar, Dilbagh Singh, Program Head, All India Radio Station, Paramjit Singh, Doordarshan Program Head, Kewal Krishna and All India Radio News Head Rajesh Bali.

The Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan is one of All India Radio’s most prestigious annual music festivals, dedicated to preserving India’s rich musical heritage.

Through this event, All India Radio, Jalandhar, continues its tradition of promoting classical and folk art forms of singing, while also providing a platform for both eminent and emerging artists.

