Air India ‘deficiency in service’: Ticket refund delayed for 5 years, Jalandhar panel pulls up airline

The Jalandhar Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has pulled up Air India, while directing it to refund Rs 2.16 lakh along with a 6-per cent interest to an England-based NRI passenger after it failed to refund his ticket money despite cancelling his international flight on operational grounds.

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The Commission observed that the refund had remained pending for over five years, despite repeated requests, emails, and even a legal notice issued by the complainant. It noted that these persistent efforts failed to prompt any action from the airline, resulting in undue delay and mental harassment to the complainant.

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The case was filed by 67-year-old NRI passenger Kultar Singh Johal, who had booked an Amritsar-Heathrow flight in January 2021 by paying Rs 2.16 lakh. The flight was later cancelled by Air India citing operational reasons. However, instead of refunding the amount, the airline allegedly kept delaying the process, assuring the passenger that the refund was “under process” while no money was returned.

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In his complaint, Johal stated that he had clearly opted for a refund and had no intention to reschedule the journey. Despite this, he continued to wait for his money for nearly five years. He also served a legal notice in April 2022, but the issue remained unresolved, ultimately compelling him to seek intervention from the consumer commission.

The airline, in its defence, argued that the complaint was not maintainable due to non-joinder of necessary parties and also raised a jurisdictional objection, claiming the transaction was linked to the United Kingdom. However, the Commission rejected both arguments, observing that the ticket was booked and paid for through a bank account in Jalandhar, giving the forum clear jurisdiction.

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The bench further noted that the airline had itself admitted the refund was pending, but failed to justify the inordinate delay. It held that such prolonged withholding of passenger funds amounted to “deficiency in service” and reflected unfair handling of consumer grievances.

Terming the delay unjustified, the Commission ordered Air India to refund the full ticket amount of Rs 2,16,930 with 6 per cent annual interest. It also awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.