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Home / Jalandhar / AI’s growing impact calls for responsible use, human oversight

AI’s growing impact calls for responsible use, human oversight

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:32 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Chander Shekhar, state awardee teacher, School of Eminence, Jalandhar.
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AI is transforming healthcare, education & agriculture but concerns over jobs, privacy and misinformation underline the need for responsible use, says Chander Shekhar, state awardee teacher, School of Eminence.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly moving beyond technology companies into classrooms, hospitals, farms, offices and homes, transforming how people work, learn and access information. While it offers opportunities to improve efficiency and productivity, concerns over employment, privacy, misinformation and reliability highlight the need for safeguards and human oversight.

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In healthcare, AI can assist medical professionals in analysing reports, identifying patterns and supporting early detection of certain diseases. In education, AI-based tools can provide personalised learning resources, generate practice material and help teachers identify students who need additional support. However, technology cannot replace teachers, whose roles extend beyond delivering information to providing guidance, motivation and emotional support.

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In agriculture, AI can help analyse weather, soil and crop-related data, while industries can use automation to improve efficiency. Intelligent systems can also assist scientific research by processing large volumes of complex information.

The growing use of AI has raised concerns about jobs as machines become capable of performing routine and analytical tasks. While new occupations and skill requirements may emerge, workers whose existing skills become outdated could face difficulties. Continuous skill development will therefore be essential, with greater emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, communication and adaptability.

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Privacy is another major concern. AI systems rely heavily on data, raising questions about the collection, security and responsible use of personal information.

Deepfake technology can manipulate images, voices and videos to create content that appears authentic. Such material can damage reputations, spread misinformation and undermine public trust. Digital literacy and verification of online content are becoming increasingly important.

AI systems can also produce inaccurate or biased results because of errors and gaps in the data on which they are trained. Their outputs, therefore, require scrutiny rather than unquestioning acceptance.

Responsible AI adoption requires strong legal and ethical safeguards, data protection and human oversight, particularly in sensitive sectors such as healthcare, education, employment and justice. AI-generated recommendations should support decision-making rather than automatically replace human judgement.

Digital and AI literacy must also become part of education and lifelong learning, enabling people to understand both the capabilities and limitations of these tools. The impact of AI will depend on how individuals, institutions and governments manage its adoption. Balancing technological progress with accountability, privacy and human oversight will be crucial to ensuring that AI benefits society.

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