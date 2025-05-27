AISSF president shot dead over parking dispute in Jalandhar, police under fire for negligence

Parminder Singh Dhingra, a city-based lawyer and President of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF), was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon following a heated dispute with a neighbour over car parking in Grover Colony on 120 Feet Road. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across legal, social, and religious circles, with locals accusing the police of negligence in handling the aftermath.

Dhingra, aged around 40, was reportedly engaged in an argument with his neighbour when the altercation suddenly turned violent. He was shot in the leg during the confrontation, and eyewitnesses claim he was not taken to the hospital in time, resulting in fatal blood loss. Residents say police arrived at the scene but failed to act swiftly to save him. “He was still alive after being shot. Had he been taken to the hospital immediately, he might have survived. The police just stood there,” said a local resident.

Dhingra was widely respected not just for his legal practice but also for his activism and leadership within the Sikh student community. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and his elderly parents. The area remains tense, with people gathering to demand justice and a fair probe. Demonstrators have voiced anger against the police, claiming their response was slow and unprofessional.

Meanwhile, police officials have confirmed that a case has been registered, and preliminary investigations are underway. The crime scene has been secured, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed that two accused individuals have been detained, and an FIR is being registered under relevant sections of the law. She stated that the cause of death was not solely the bullet injury; Dhingra also suffered a fatal head injury after falling from the stairs upon being shot in the leg.

She further clarified that the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, but the police received the first information only around 3.30 pm. A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene, and forensic experts arrived shortly after to assist with the investigation.