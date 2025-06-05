Ajaib Kamal: Torchbearer of the Paryogsheel movement, Punjabi poetry

Ajaib Kamal (1932–2011) was not only a prolific author but a revolutionary force in Punjabi literature, penning more than 50 original literary works that transformed the landscape of contemporary Punjabi poetry. Born on October 5, 1932, in the village of Dandian near Mahilpur, Punjab, into a family of farmers, Kamal’s life journey mirrored the evolution of Punjabi literature—from traditional roots to radical modernism.

With 26 collections of poetry, two books of ghazals, 15 Kav Nataks (verse plays), two epics (Maha Kav), five novels, a book on literary criticism and several literary pamphlets, Kamal’s oeuvre was remarkable in both range and depth. All of his works were Molik—original pieces—not translations, a testament to his commitment to authentic expression.

Kamal’s literary career began in college in 1955, when he started writing poetry and ghazals. After completing his Bachelor’s degree in 1957 from Shri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, where Urdu was one of his main subjects, he immersed himself in both classical and evolving literary traditions. His early works were published in esteemed magazines like Lok Sahit and Kavita during his time at Khalsa College, Amritsar.

Architect of the Paryogsheel (Experimentalist) Movement

By the 1960s, Punjabi society, in the wake of Independence, was undergoing rapid change. Traditional poetic forms were no longer sufficient to express these shifts. Sensing this literary vacuum, Kamal—along with two contemporaries—spearheaded the Paryogsheel Lehar (Experimentalist Movement) in Punjabi poetry in 1961. This movement championed innovation, stylistic experimentation and freedom of expression in Punjabi literature.

His landmark works Tash Dey Pattey (1962) and Shatranj Dee Khed (1964) became foundational texts of the movement. These not only challenged traditional literary norms but also inspired a new generation of poets to embrace creative liberty. As Paryogsheel poetry gained popularity, even Progressive (Pragtivadi) and Romantic (Romanswadi) poets began incorporating its principles.

Kamal’s literary evolution was consistent and visionary. In 1965, he wrote three critical pamphlets focused on modernism in literature. He firmly believed that literature must evolve with time, or else its core values risk becoming obsolete. His ideas reflected a global perspective—rare in regional literary circles.

In 1974, celebrated poet Amrita Pritam featured Kamal’s poetry in Indian Poetry Today, published by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. This inclusion placed his work alongside Tamil and Bengali poets, offering national exposure.

His ghazals, rich with the pain and struggles of common people, received widespread acclaim. In 1983, his contributions were formally recognised when he received the Shromani Sahitkar Award from Punjab Governor AP Sharma. His Kav Nataks broke from traditional drama formats, exploring the existential challenges faced by modern individuals during the age of mechanisation. These plays were noted for their innovative settings and deep philosophical themes.

A literary life across continents

Kamal’s literary journey spanned more than half a century. After teaching for ten years in Punjab, he spent 30 years in Kenya, where he served as a teacher and later a principal in Nairobi.

His international engagement extended to writing English poetry for the African magazine Zuka and he published two English poetry collections: Rebel Sound and The Voices of Dissent.

In 1999, he returned to his native village and continued to write prolifically. His later works include the long poem collection Brehmand Dey Aar Paar (2017), an edited edition of Chanak Annay Hun (2023), and a modern ghazal collection Sheeshian Da Shehar (2025), all showcasing his enduring creative passion in his final years.

Ajaib Kamal’s literary trajectory—from lyrical ghazals to experimental poetry, contemporary epics to cosmopolitan verse—traces the intellectual and cultural growth of Punjabi literature through the 20th and early 21st centuries. His dedication to innovation, free expression, and humanist values continues to leave a lasting impact.

For future generations of Punjabi readers and writers, Ajaib Kamal’s work remains not just a literary treasure but also a beacon of creative courage and intellectual integrity.

Hargurjodh Singh, representing the Kamal family, shared that the book includes articles on Kamal’s ghazals by renowned story writer and critic Kartar Singh Duggal. These were originally published in The Tribune on June 19, 1982, where Duggal referred to Kamal as “a major poet of the language,” praising his lyrical skill and empathetic themes. Singh added that Kamal’s ghazals were contemporary and accessible, reaching a wide readership.