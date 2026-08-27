Akali Dal 'begging BJP for alliance' ahead of Punjab polls: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday renewed his attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging that the party was “begging” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alliance ahead of the upcoming elections.

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Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Kahlwan village in Jalandhar, Mann repeatedly targeted both the SAD and the Congress, claiming that the two parties had little to offer except criticism of his government.

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“The Akalis and the Congress looted the people. In the AAP government, people have found an administration that prioritises their issues,” he said.

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Notably, the CM refrained from making any public comment on the ongoing standoff between his government and employee unions over a scheduled meeting earlier in the day.

Sharpening his attack on the SAD, Mann said the party had strayed from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus.

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“People trusted their takri (scales), believing it reflected Guru Nanak’s takri. Later, they realised the Akali Dal’s takri only weighed ‘chitta’,” he said, referring to the drug menace.

Claiming that the SAD was desperate for an alliance with the BJP, Mann said, “The Akali Dal is now left begging Delhi and Prime Minister Modi for an alliance. They tell the BJP to take as many seats as it wants. During the farmers’ protest, they became farmers. Should we forget the 750 farmers who lost their lives? They change sides according to the prevailing narrative.”

The Chief Minister further said that the party, which once claimed it would rule Punjab for 25 years, had now lost public support.

“Not even five people stand with those who once said they would reign for 25 years. Now they are trying to gain sympathy,” he remarked.

Referring to the attack on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded, Mann said, “A Singh got angry. We do not condone such attacks. But later the SAD claimed that Sukhbir received 154 stitches.”

Turning his attention to the Congress, Mann credited Punjab voters for the party’s sweeping victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

“In 2022, you gave such a mandate that the Badals, their son, nephew, Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi from two constituencies, the Bhattals and the Malukas all lost. I did not defeat them, you did,” he said.

He also accused Congress leaders of being more focused on attacking him than addressing public issues.

“Congress leaders start abusing me first thing in the morning. Bajwa, Randhawa, Channi, Warring—I will take on all of them. They do not even see eye to eye with each other. The Congress and the Akalis have no agenda except abusing me,” Mann said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh.

Earlier in the day, at an event held at the PAP grounds in Jalandhar, Mann distributed appointment letters to 1,746 newly recruited police personnel.