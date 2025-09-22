Akali Dal leaders visit family of murdered child in Hoshiarpur, demand swift justice

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, visited the family of five-year-old Harveer Singh, who was brutally murdered in Hoshiarpur. The visit was conducted on the directions of SAD president Giani Harpreet Singh, former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Expressing deep grief and solidarity with the bereaved family at their residence in village Bhanoki, Bibi Jagir Kaur condemned the heinous crime and demanded the strictest punishment for the culprits. She urged the Punjab Government to ensure that the case is tried in a fast-track court for swift delivery of justice.

During the visit, Bibi Jagir Kaur also extended financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the victim’s family. She appealed to the state government to take full responsibility for the education of the victim’s sister.

Raising concerns over the rising crime rate, the Akali leader demanded that the state government conduct background verification of migrants settling in Punjab to prevent the entry of criminal-minded individuals.

The delegation included several local leaders, village representatives, school staff, and community members. Among those present were Sarpanch Kundan Singh Khakh, Sudagar Singh Khakh (Numberdar), Amrik Khakh, Rajesh Panch, Jatinder Pal Singh, Patwinder Singh Chhabra, Bibi Sarbjit Kaur, Jasvir Singh Bhullarai, Inderjit Singh Basra, Jarnail Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and others.