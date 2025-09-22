DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Akali Dal leaders visit family of murdered child in Hoshiarpur, demand swift justice

Akali Dal leaders visit family of murdered child in Hoshiarpur, demand swift justice

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:50 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, visited the family of five-year-old Harveer Singh, who was brutally murdered in Hoshiarpur. The visit was conducted on the directions of SAD president Giani Harpreet Singh, former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Advertisement

Expressing deep grief and solidarity with the bereaved family at their residence in village Bhanoki, Bibi Jagir Kaur condemned the heinous crime and demanded the strictest punishment for the culprits. She urged the Punjab Government to ensure that the case is tried in a fast-track court for swift delivery of justice.

During the visit, Bibi Jagir Kaur also extended financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the victim’s family. She appealed to the state government to take full responsibility for the education of the victim’s sister.

Advertisement

Raising concerns over the rising crime rate, the Akali leader demanded that the state government conduct background verification of migrants settling in Punjab to prevent the entry of criminal-minded individuals.

The delegation included several local leaders, village representatives, school staff, and community members. Among those present were Sarpanch Kundan Singh Khakh, Sudagar Singh Khakh (Numberdar), Amrik Khakh, Rajesh Panch, Jatinder Pal Singh, Patwinder Singh Chhabra, Bibi Sarbjit Kaur, Jasvir Singh Bhullarai, Inderjit Singh Basra, Jarnail Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts