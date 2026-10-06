Akali Dal resents ‘delay’ in FIR registration in Youth Akali Dal leader attack case

Protesting the “delay” in registration of an FIR in connection with an alleged murderous attack on Phagwara Youth Akali Dal president Sukhdeep Singh Walia on September 27, senior leaders and workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) submitted a memorandum to SP Major Singh on Monday.

The delegation was led by SAD Phagwara Urban constituency in-charge Ranjit Singh Khurana and rural constituency in-charge Rajinder Singh Chandi. The Akali leaders demanded immediate registration of an FIR and arrest of those allegedly involved in the attack.

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Talking to mediapersons, Khurana and Chandi alleged that on September 27, Gursimar Singh, Pradeep Singh and Vishu Ghai forcibly entered Sukhdeep Singh Walia’s haveli and assaulted him with the alleged intention of killing him.

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They alleged that Walia suffered serious injuries, suffered a leg fracture, and was also threatened with dire consequences.

Khurana said written complaints and emails had already been submitted to the SP, DSP and SHO of Phagwara, besides Kapurthala SSP, but no FIR had been registered even eight days after the incident.

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The SAD leader expressed apprehension that further delay could affect CCTV footage, medical records and other evidence related to the incident.

The Akali leaders said they had brought the matter to the notice of SP Major Singh through the memorandum submitted on Monday. According to them, the SP directed DSP Palwinder Singh to ensure an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested by Monday evening.

Khurana and Chandi said they had been assured of appropriate legal action by the police.

However, they warned that if further delay occurred or justice was not delivered to Walia, the Akali Dal would launch a protest.

The leaders also demanded that all applicable legal provisions be invoked in the case, CCTV footage from the scene and other electronic and medical evidence be preserved, and adequate security be provided to the victim and his family. They also sought an inquiry into the alleged delay in registration of the FIR.