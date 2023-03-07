Akali workers protest months-long disconnection of power supply

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 6

After the disconnection of power supply at the Patwar work station on the Garhshankar tehsil premises five months ago, the Shiromani Akali Dal workers — under the leadership of District President and former MLA Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan — today distributed candles to the patwaris present at the Patwar work station.

Rathan lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government. National Vice President of Shiromani Akali Dal Sunil Chauhan was present during the demonstration.

Former MLA Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan said that during the days of the Akali government, he had crores of rupees spent to raise the patwar station on the tehsil premises for the convenience of the employees. “Since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, the employees and people coming to the Patwar work station have been facing problems, as there has been no electricity supply for the past five months. Still, the government and its representatives have been in deep slumber,” he rued.

“The summer is about to begin and without electricity, the fans will not work. We distributed candles among the employees today hoping to awaken the government,” he added.

Tehsildar Tapan Bhanot said, “No electricity bill was paid in a long time and an amount of about Rs 10.5 lakh was the balance. The connection was disconnected five to six months ago. When we got the notice, we talked to DC Sandeep Hans. He had made arrangements for the deposit of the bill. But he was transferred. Now, this matter has been taken up with the current Deputy Commissioner. She has raised the issue with the PCPSL. Once the bill is deposited, the electricity connection will be restored.”