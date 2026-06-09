Akashvani celebrates 90 yrs, holds classical musical concert

To celebrate the 90 years of Akashvani, its Jalandhar station organised a classical music concert – ‘Ek Shaam - Shastri Sangeet Dey Naam’ at K L Saigal Auditorium, on Monday evening.

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The concert was inaugurated by Deputy Director General (Engineering) of Akashvani Ranjeet Meena, Director Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan Engineer SS Ajimal, Doordarshan presenter Surinder Seth, Programme Head Paramjit Singh, Regional News Head Rajesh Bali and others by lighting the traditional lamp.

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The concert saw the soul stirring performances by senior artistes of Akashvani who presented classical jugal-bandis which were applauded by all. The classical sitar-santoor jugalbandi, presented by a father-daughter duo, Pandit Manu Kumar Seen and Surpriya Seen, was a treat to watch. Pandit Seen is a known artist of Akashvani. They were accompanied by Madhuresh Bhatt and Siddharatha Chatterjee on tabla.

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A khayal jugalbandi was presented by Dipin Kumar and Satninder Singh, accompanied on tabla by Pandit Kale Ram and his son Pandit Jai Dev. In both presentations, performances by second-generation artistes, including Surpriya Seen and Pandit Jai Dev, were appreciated by the audience.

Surpriya, a first and the youngest artiste of Santoor in Punjab and a third-generation artiste was all smiles. She said that this is the first time she is performing with her father, who is also her guru, on stage for Akashvani concert. She said she is fortunate to perform for the Akashvani, an institution serving the nation for so many decades.

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Anil Sharma, a former drama artiste and senior announcer at Akashvani Jalandhar proudly said that out of the 90 years of Akashvani, he has served the institution for over 25 years. He said the institution has given him name and fame and he is happy to be part of the celebrations.

Akashvani Jalandhar Programme Head Paramjit Singh while thanking the audience said that this celebration is a lifelong experience for anyone who is part of the Akashvani family. He announced that the recording of the concert will be broadcast later for all those proud listeners who are attached with Akashvani for so many years.

Akashvani is celebrating its 90 years today. It was in this day on June 8th 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service was renamed All India Radio. This red-letter day marks a special moment in the cultural, information and broadcasting history of the country, where a voice was born that would echo through generations.

Post-independence, All India Radio expanded rapidly, adopting the name Akashvani in 1956. Today, Akashvani operates 591 stations, reaching 98 per cent of India’s population, broadcasting in 23 languages and 146 dialects. Akashvani’s External Services Division broadcasts to over 100 countries, projecting India’s voice globally and connecting with the diaspora.

Living up to its noble ideals of Bahujan Hitaya, Bahujan Sukhaya, the News Services Division (NSD) of All India Radio strives to provide news and views to every dweller in this vast country in varied terrains, 24X7, in all major languages and dialects, while adhering to highest professional ethics and standards in radio broadcasting.