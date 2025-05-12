‘Akhhan De Taare’ project provides support to 700 kids

In a remarkable display of cross-border philanthropy, the social service organisation, Helping Hands, in collaboration with Punjab Radio, London, organised a large-scale educational support initiative titled “Akhhan De Taare” at the Government Auditorium, behind the rest-house in Phagwara.

The project, powered by the contributions of overseas Indians and local residents alike, provided annual school fees and stationery supplies to over 700 underprivileged children from various adopted schools.

The event was held under the leadership of the organisation’s founder-president, Harminder Singh Basra, and witnessed an overwhelming response from the community and dignitaries.

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal graced the event as the chief guest. He was joined by several distinguished guests, including former Union Minister Som Parkash, senior political leaders Joginder Singh Mann, Harji Mann, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, Senior Deputy Mayor Tejpal Basra, Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood, and renowned UK-based immigration advocate Gurpal Uppal.

Also in attendance were Surjit Singh Ghuman, Managing Director of Punjab Radio London and Punjab TV, and prominent community figures like Akashdeep Singh Basra, Aman­deep Kaur Basra, Ranjit Singh Khurana, Rajinder Singh Chandi, Daljit Singh Raju, Gurdeep Deepa, and others.

A highlight of the programme was the special recognition to Jamal resident Siddhak Singh, who recently cleared the Indian Police Service (IPS) examination. He was honoured with the “Pride of Phagwara” award by the organisation. Anisha Banga was also awarded the “Pride of the City” title for her contributions.

The event featured a vibrant cultural showcase by students from participating schools, including a powerful anti-drug themed choreography presented by students of SD Putri School, which captivated the audience. The guests commended the efforts of “Helping Hands” and encouraged the children to pursue their education with dedication and ambition.

Harinder Kaur Sethi, a dedicated member of Helping Hands, was specially felicitated for her continued service. All distinguished guests, supporters and volunteers were honoured with appreciation mementos.

UK-based guests noted that they had travelled from abroad specifically to attend the event and expressed their admiration for the impactful work of the organisation. Many pledged continued support to such causes and urged children to work hard to maximise the benefits of these opportunities.

The students expressed heartfelt gratitude to Helping Hands, sharing how the support received had motivated them to study harder and make their parents and community proud.

In the concluding remarks, Harminder Singh Basra, along with Surjit Singh Ghuman and the entire Helping Hands team, thanked the attending dignitaries, NRI supporters, school staff and volunteers. He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to continuing such transformative initiatives in the future.

Stage proceedings were professionally anchored by Harjinder Gogna. The event was also attended by several prominent personalities including Ballu Walia, Karan Prabhakar, Vikramjeet Bablu, Rakesh Bagga, Prof Varinder Singh Camboj, Jaswinder Singh Bhagatpura, Sarbjit Singh, Gurinder Singh Bilkhu, Happy Helen and Manpreet Kaur Dhami, alongside a large gathering of supporters, educators and well-wishers from the city.