Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

In Class X, Pawani Kundra first in the district with near perfect 99%

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 14

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class XII) results on Sunday. Alan Wilson of St Joseph’s Boys School, Defence Colony, bagged the top position in the district with 93.75 per cent marks in the non-medical stream.

In Class X, Pawani Kundra of St Joseph’s Convent School topped the district with near perfect 99 per cent marks. She got 97 marks in English, 99 in Punjabi, 99 in maths and a perfect 100 in each computer and social studies.

Didn’t stick to rigid schedule

I didn’t adhere to a rigid schedule or study for 8-10 hours a day. Instead, I focused on studying whatever material I had thoroughly. Quality over quantity became my guiding principle. I want to pursue a degree in either maths or computer science. — Alan Wilson, Class XII

Stayed away from social media

Staying away from social media, dedicating myself to regular studies and embracing hard work were the key factors that helped me get good marks. I have now opted for non-medical and want to pursue engineering in computer science in future. — Pawani Kundra, Class X

Both district toppers attributed their success to the unwavering support of their teachers and parents. They acknowledged that their dedication to regular studies and staying away from social media served as their primary mantra in achieving such impressive percentages.

With 93 per cent in the medical stream, the second position in the district in ISC Class XII result was bagged by Indriyas Hans of St. Joseph’s Boys School, and the third position remained with Raghav Sehdev of the same school by securing 92.75 per cent marks in the non-medical stream.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Indriyas Hans, son of Nelson Masih, a vegetable shopkeeper, said to score good marks, he learned to strike a balance by staying away from social media distractions. “By investing time in regular studies, working hard, and staying consistent in my efforts, I was able to get such good results,” he added.

He said he aimed to be a doctor in future, so that he could financially support his family. Third position holder, Raghav Sehdev, an all-rounder said, success was not just about studying hard, it’s also about staying calm and composed throughout the journey. “By adopting a consistent study routine, working diligently, and refusing to panic, I was able to secure good marks. Remember, a calm mind is the key to unlocking your true potential,” he added. Sharing his interests, Raghav said, he was a gold medalist in karate, and had interest in other sports and activities as well.

Meanwhile in the ICSE Class X results, the second position in the district was shared by Palakshi and Gursheel Kaur of St Joseph’s Convent School, who secured 98.4 per cent marks each. The third position was shared by three students of the same school, namely, Charanpreet Kaur, Guneev Kaur and Rudrakshi Aggarwal, who secured 98.2 per cent marks each.

Sharing her success mantra, Palakshi said she learned the art of staying calm even in the face of adversity. “By approaching every challenge with a composed mindset, and consistently putting in the necessary effort, I managed to achieve my academic goals”, she said. She added that she has taken medical stream in class XI and wants to be a doctor like her parents.

“I attribute my success to staying away from social media distractions, maintaining a disciplined approach to regular studies, and putting in relentless hard work and consistency,” said both Guneev Kaur and Charanpreet Kaur. While Guneev said she had opted for the medical stream in Class XI as she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her doctor parents, Charanpreet opted for non-medical stream as she wants to be an engineer.

Rudrakshi Aggarwal, said, in the pursuit of success, the importance of hard work, consistency, and staying calm cannot be overstated. “Though I maintained consistency and studied regularly, I used to get stressed before exams. So, I suggest other students to make sure that they don’t panic, and try to stay focused and calm, and success will definitely follow,” she added.

