Alert girls nab 2 ATM card thieves in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 22

It seemed like a scene straight from a Bollywood movie when two girls in Hoshiarpur successfully chased two youths who had stolen their ATM card and withdrew money with it as well.

The incident took place on the local railway road around 5 o’clock on Saturday evening. The accused cleverly changed an ATM card of two girls with another card. The accused withdrew money with the stolen card and fled on a bike.

Quickly realising that their ATM and money was stolen, the girls bravely chased the motorcycle-borne duo and caught them. People who gathered at the spot thrashed the youths. When they were searched, a large number of ATM cards were recovered from them.

According to sources, arrested youths have been identified as Rajveer and Deepak, both residents of Lamma Pind in Jalandhar.

The city police reached the spot and arrested both the accused. The police said the arrested youth admitted that they were addicted to drugs and committed robberies to fulfill their addiction. They have admitted that they stole the ATM and withdrew Rs 7,000 with it. Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC.