All 1,975 polling booths under lens

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

To keep an eye on activities at all 1,975 polling stations in nine constituencies, the district administration has installed 2,125 webcasting cameras so that the voting process could be accomplished in free, fair and transparent manner.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said as many as 247 cameras had been installed in Phillaur constituency, 257 in Nakodar, 251 in Shahkot, 234 in Kartarpur, 219 in Jalandhar West, 225 in Jalandhar Central, 232 in Jalandhar North, 237 in Jalandhar Cantt and 223 in Adampur. He said extra cameras would be installed at polling location having three or more booths, which could ensure the monitoring on poll process by the chief electoral officer, district election officer and returning officers.

The DC said there would be no permission for campaigning within 100 metre limit of polling booths. He said outdoor webcasting cameras to be utilised to monitor the activities and in case of any violation FIR would be lodged against the erring persons. Cameras are also being installed for two way communication cameras at ROs level through which the chief electoral officer can make direct contact with the returning officers, he added. —