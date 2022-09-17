All cities to get filtered canal water, says Nijjar

Hoshiarpur, September 16
Cabinet minister for Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Land and Water Conservation and Administrative Reforms Inderbir Singh Nijjar has said in the coming five years, all cities of Punjab will be getting the filtered canal water supply so that the depleting underground water level can be stopped.
He was addressing the gathering today after laying the foundation stone of a tubewell at a cost of Rs 25 lakh in Mohalla Deep Nagar in Ward No.27 of Hoshiarpur.
Later, he participated in a function held at the Municipal Corporation and flagged off a cattle catching vehicle there. Meanwhile, he met various employee organisations and councillors and promised them of quick redress of their problems. He also assured a speedy resolution of the demands of the Outsource Labour Federation, Cleaning Workers’ Organisation and other employee organisations.
Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said all efforts would be made for the all-round development of Hoshiarpur and the demands of the Municipal Corporation would also be looked into soon. He said a comprehensive plan had been made for the development of Hoshiarpur city and in the coming days all basic needs of the city would be met. During this, he also appealed to the residents for cooperation in the ‘Mera Ward-Mera Maan’ campaign being run to make the city clean.
