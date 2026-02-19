DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / All docs in family, Anish chooses engineering as career

All docs in family, Anish chooses engineering as career

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
JEE Main topper Anish Chawla with the faculty at Cambridge International (Co-Ed) School in Jalandhar.
Hailing from a renowned medico family in Jalandhar, Anish Chawla has chosen a different path for himself. Deviating from the family profession and choosing to go in the non-medical line, he has already started making a mark by scoring 99.99 percentile in JEE Main.

Anish’s grandmother Sushma Chawla is a gynaecologist. Not only his parents Dr Deepak Chawla and Dr Shikha Chawla, but also his maternal grandparents, maternal uncles and paternal aunt are also doctors.

Says Dr Shikha Chawla, “When our son expressed desire to choose non-medical line and go in for some research-oriented career, we initially tried to convince him with the advantages that he would have if he would opt for a career in medicine. But, he said, he enjoyed doing mathematics and physics and had little interest in biology. So, we decided to let him choose the career he wanted. Today, we feel proud of his choice and the way he has started achieving his targets”.

Dr Chawla said, “My son has been studying for 12 to 16 hours each day. He has been taking coaching for all three subjects. Currently, he is focusing on his Class XII board examination. In Class X too, he was the topper in his Cambridge International (Co-Ed) School, scoring 98 per cent.”

Anish Chawla will also appear in the JEE Main (Session-2) to be held in April. “He is eyeing 100 percentile. There is always a chance of improvement”, say his parents. His ultimate aim to get to the topmost IIT for which he is continuing to prepare for JEE Advanced, his ultimate goal.

Asked how Anish de-stressed himself, his mom quickly replied, “He has been a very stable child. He does not get stressed out. Whenever he has to relax a bit, he comes and spends time with us or with his friends. He enjoys playing piano and reading books”.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge International (Co-Ed) School authorities said it was really a big achievement to compete with 13 lakh students from across India and secure a place among the top few. Others from the school to have sounded the board are Ishan Mittal (99.93 percentile), Arsh Gupta (99.72 percentile), Pulkit Bhatia (98.83 percentile), Utkarsh Gupta (98.76), Drishti Chib (98.45), Ishkeeret Singh (97.86) and Savar Sharma (97.06). School chairman Nitin Kohli, vice-chairman Deepak Bhatia, vice-president Parth Bhatia and executive director Dhruv Bhatia congratulated the students and their families.

