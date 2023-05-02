All dumps to be cleared daily by afternoon; officials told to visit sites

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

With a view to giving a fillip to its cleanliness campaign, officials of the Municipal Corporation today spent their day in the field to further expedite lifting of garbage from 24 dumps earmarked in the city areas.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish directed officials to make random field visits to inspect the lifting process besides ensuring that all dumps within city should be cleared daily before 1 pm. All requisite machinery for cleaning and lifting of garbage had already been provided, said Kaplish adding that more vehicles and JCBs would also be given, where needed.

Additional Commissioner Shikha Bhagat, who was supervising this entire process, said she along with superintendents, sanitation staff visited all dump sites to oversee the lifting, said Bhagat.