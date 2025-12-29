All-India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff Tourney concludes in Jalandhar

The All India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff Tournament 2025 concluded at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, with the final knockout stages and championship matches held in badminton, table tennis and chess. The concluding day was marked by high levels of enthusiasm, competitive spirit, and exemplary sportsmanship across all events.

In table tennis, an extensive schedule featuring mixed doubles semi-finals and finals, along with men's singles matches in both below-50 and above-50 age categories, was conducted. The encounters were keenly contested, with participants showcasing sharp reflexes, consistency, and tactical awareness. The mixed doubles matches stood out for their excellent coordination and teamwork, while the men's singles finals reflected experience, endurance, and technical finesse.

The badminton events on the final day included men's singles (below 50 and above 50 categories), mixed doubles, and women's doubles matches. The knockout and final encounters were characterised by long rallies, precise shot placement, and sustained intensity. The women's doubles matches received special appreciation for their coordination and competitive spirit, while the mixed doubles fixtures added vibrancy and excitement to the proceedings.

The badminton doubles matches involving the host institute enthralled the audience with nail-biting finishes. The NIT Jalandhar pair of Sourav Gupta and Gourav Yadav delivered a splendid performance, defeating their counterparts from NIT Meghalaya by a comprehensive margin. In the men's badminton team event (below 50 category), NIT Delhi emerged victorious against NIT Calicut in the finals.

In chess, NIT Jalandhar registered a notable win against NIT Surathkal in the fourth round. The chess finals were conducted in a composed yet intense environment, with players demonstrating deep strategic understanding, foresight, and mental discipline. The closely fought matches underscored the high standard of play maintained throughout the tournament.

The smooth and timely conduct of the final day's events was ensured by the dedicated efforts of the organising committee, match officials, and support staff. Senior institute officials were present to witness the finals and encourage the participants, commending their commitment to sportsmanship and fair play.

With the completion of the final matches, the tournament concluded successfully, providing participants a valuable platform for competitive excellence and meaningful interaction beyond academic responsibilities. The All India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff Tournament 2025 stood as a celebration of unity, wellness, and sporting excellence within the NIT fraternity and IIEST Shibpur, reaffirming the vital role of sports in fostering holistic institutional development.