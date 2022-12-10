All-India Police Games start today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

The Punjab Police will host the 71st All-India Police Cluster-2022 (basketball, handball, volleyball, yoga, table tennis and sepak takraw) at PAP headquarters from December 10 to 15. The competitions of handball, basketball, volleyball and yoga will be conducted at the PAP headquarters and the newly-introduced games of Table Tennis and sepak takraw will be conducted at Hans Raj Stadium and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, respectively.

The championship is being organised under the guidance of Gaurav Yadav, DGP, Punjab with MF Farooqui, ADGP, State Armed Police and Central Sports Officer, Punjab Police, as the chairman of the organising committee.

Regarding sports achievements from the Punjab Police, Farooqui said, “SI Amijyot Singh, SI Amritpal Singh in basketball, SI Harjinder Singh, SI Karamjit Singh, L/SI Banita Sharma, L/SI Maninder Kaur in handball, SI Gurinder Singh, SI Ranjit Singh in volleyball are the outstanding players of the Punjab Police who have the honour of representing Indian teams in Asian, Commonwealth, SAF Games and many other international tournaments.”

About the history of the event, AIG Inderbir Singh said, “The first All India Police Athletic Meet was held at Cuttack (Orissa) in the year 1951 to promote sports and competition in the country to improve the esprit-de-corps and morale of the police. All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi, conducts competitions amongst police forces of the country in 30 disciplines by having 18 clusters and All India Police Sports Control Board always gives priority to host the Police Cluster Games in Punjab.”