All patwaris and kanungos to get laptops: Jalandhar Administration

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

To promote computerisation of day-to-day work of the Revenue Department, the district administration is set to provide new laptops to all patwaris and kanungos of the district to facilitate them in their field jobs.

DC Ghanshyam Thori said as per directions of the department, an amount up to Rs 60,000 would be given to each patwari and kanungo for buying new laptop. He said they have to submit the bill of their machine to the office of the District Revenue Officer and the amount mentioned in the bill would be transferred in their bank accounts.

Furthermore, an amount of Rs 300 per month would also be paid to them as internet expense and to avail that facility they have to purchase a dongle.