All patwaris and kanungos to get laptops: Jalandhar Administration

Jalandhar, March 14
To promote computerisation of day-to-day work of the Revenue Department, the district administration is set to provide new laptops to all patwaris and kanungos of the district to facilitate them in their field jobs.
DC Ghanshyam Thori said as per directions of the department, an amount up to Rs 60,000 would be given to each patwari and kanungo for buying new laptop. He said they have to submit the bill of their machine to the office of the District Revenue Officer and the amount mentioned in the bill would be transferred in their bank accounts.
Furthermore, an amount of Rs 300 per month would also be paid to them as internet expense and to avail that facility they have to purchase a dongle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...