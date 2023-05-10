All set for free & fair poll

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The civil and police administration said they were fully prepared to conduct the Lok Sabha bypoll in a free and fair manner peacefully by dispatching polling parties to their respective polling locations across district. The voting will be held from 8 am to 6 pm.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Jaspreet Singh said all requisite polling parties had been dispatched with the necessary poll equipment and machinery. He said of the total 16,21,800 voters, 2,00,018 were in the Phillaur Assembly constituency, 1,91,067 in Nakodar, 1,82,026 in Shahkot, 1,79,704 in Kartarpur, 1,65,973 in Jalandhar West, 1,68,237 in Jalandhar Central, 1,83,363 in Jalandhar North, 1,86,450 in Jalandhar Cantt and 1,64,962 in Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Similarly, there are 242 polling stations in Phillaur, 252 in Nakodar, 250 in Shahkot, 228 in Kartarpur, 183 in Jalandhar West, 186 in Jalandhar Central, 196 in Jalandhar North, 218 in Jalandhar Cantt and 217 in Adampur. The Deputy Commissioner along with other officers visited different locations from where the polling parties were dispatched to their respective duty destinations.

Jaspreet Singh pointed out that the candidate’s election booth having one table, two chairs with party flag and banners with party symbol or photograph are to be installed beyond 200 metres of the polling station. The size of the banner should be 4X8 feet and candidates must have taken prior permission from their Assistant Returning Officer concerned for erecting election booth. No canvassing within 100 metres of a polling station or any public or private place within the same distance, said Jaspreet Singh adding cellular phones, cordless phones, wireless sets not to be allowed within the said radius. Identity slips to be given to voters on plain without having names of candidates/party symbols besides there should be no bulk transmission of SMSs. Only three vehicles are permitted to the candidates along with election agent and party worker and the permit is to be displayed on wind screen of the above said vehicles.

Fool proof security

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the Commissionerate police had made elaborate security arrangements for a free, fair and peaceful conduct of byelection. He said nearly 3,300 police personnel from different cadres had been deployed to maintain law and order. As many as 360 personnel are discharging patrolling duties, 908 deputed at nakas and other election duties. He reiterated that the Commissioner Police would ensure law and order at all cost.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said nearly 3,600 police personnel had been deployed in the rural police’s jurisdiction. He said 1,189 polling stations were falling in the rural areas and 112 patrolling parties comprising 336 police personnel would keep a strict vigil. Likewise, 23 special nakas have been set up with 30 flying squad and static surveillance teams are working in the areas besides deployment of 31 quick response teams.

Special polling stations

There are 45 model polling stations in all nine Assembly constituencies with nine ‘Women Only Polling Stations’ one each in all constituencies.