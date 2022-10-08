All set for Shobha Yatra on Valmiki Jayanti: ADC

Phagwara, October 7
Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum- Commissioner Municipal Corporation Phagwara Dr Nayan Jassal on Friday said that the administration would ensure foolproof arrangements for the Shobha Yatra of Bhagwan Valmiki on October 8 and Parkash Utsav October 9.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said the administration was duty-bound for making elaborate arrangements so that people could participate in the Shobha Yatra comfortably. She said the district administration was leaving no stone unturned for making this event a huge success.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that requisite arrangements had been made for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements and other facilities during the Shobha Yatra.
Dr Jassal directed the Municipal Corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the route of the Shobha Yatra, sprinkle water on roads and ensure temporary urinal and mobile toilets for the pilgrims participating in this mega event. She asked the Health Department to depute medical teams during the yatra along with medicines and ambulances. She asked the PSPCL to develop a mechanism for uninterrupted power supply during the yatra. Lady forces will be deployed to ensure safety of women participants, she added.
