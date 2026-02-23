Alleging harassment by in-laws, Jalandhar woman consumes poison, dies

A woman, a resident of Arjun Nagar at Ladowali Road, has died after consuming a poisonous substance following the alleged torture by her in-laws.

Before taking the extreme step, the woman posted on social media that she had consumed poison, alleging harassment by her in-laws. The deceased has been identified as Pooja Devi.

Married in Amritsar in 2024, the woman had returned to her parents house after her relations with her in-laws turned sour and again gone to her husband's house on February 21, 2026, seeking reconciliation. However, saddened by the behaviour meted out to her by her in-laws, who sent her back the same day, the woman consumed poison as soon as she returned to her parents' home.

Pooja's parents alleged that her in-laws used to harass her and she had gone into depression after the wedding. A case was also previously registered regarding the same at Mahila Police Station, Jalandhar, on the complaint of the woman's parents. The woman's in-laws are based at New Rajesh Nagar on Batala Road, Amritsar.

An FIR has been registered against Pooja's husband Harish Sharma at Navi Baradari police station in Jalandhar under Section 304 B of the IPC.

Ramesh Kalia, Pooja's father, said, "My daughter has committed suicide following harassment by her father-in-law, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and husband. She got married on April 18, 2024, and her husband was an Army official. Soon after the marriage, he started harassing and beating up my daughter. She was made to work much more than her capacity. They made her wash buckets full of clothes and abused her for not taking enough dowry."

The father said, "She had been seeking reconciliation (with her husband) and was adamant to go back, but we had been preventing her from returning to her in-laws. On February 22, she went at 8 am to Amritsar and by 3 pm her in-laws sent her back on a bus. She bought poison on the way, and after returning, she didn't tell anyone anything. I was at work, when I got to know that my daughter had gone live on social media, saying she had consumed poison. We took her to the Civil Hospital. But she didn't survive."

Ravinder Kumar, SHO, Navi Baradari, said, "An FIR has been registered against the woman's husband and further investigation in the case is on."

The previous FIR registered by the woman's parents at the Mahila police station was under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the BNS and Section 498 (cruelty by husband or relatives against a married woman) of the IPC (Section 85 under BNS).