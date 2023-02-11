Alleging inaction, protesters keep body on road

Our Correspondent

Talwara, February 10

People stage a protest at Budhawar Chowk in Hajipur against the alleged police inaction in the case of a person whose body was found on February 8 near the cremation ground here. The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab Police alleging that despite the complaint given on January 15, the police did not not take any action against the culprits.

Mangal Singh

The body of 62-year-old Mangal Singh of Saidon village of Hajipur was recovered under suspicious circumstances after 24 days. The family members of the deceased alleged that he was taken from home by two of their neighbours Amit and Ramji Das on January 15 and since then he had not returned home. They alleged that despite their complaint to the police, no action was being taken against the accused. Angry over it, the people of the area staged a sit-in on Friday by keeping the dead body of the deceased at Budhawar Chowk on Hajipur Mukerian road. Owing to it the road was completely blocked, due to which long queues of vehicles formed on Mukerian-Talwara and Hajipur to Mansar road and people had to face a lot of problems. The protestors raised slogans against the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government, demanding that against the people with whom Mangal Singh had gone, a case should be registered. Protesters were also adamant on the immediate transfer of Hajipur Station House Officer Amarjeet Kaur and ASI (IO) Ashok Kumar.

Mukerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk, who reached the spot, promised the protesters to positively look into their demands. It was only then the protestors removed the traffic jam and dharna. Later in the evening, the Hajipur police registered a case against both the accused Amit Singh and Ramji Das under Section 304 and 34 of IPC.