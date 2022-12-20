Allowances, incentives not doubled, ASHA workers threaten agitation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

Members of the Democratic ASHA workers and Facilitators Union, Punjab, held a protest at Company Bagh in Jalandhar on Monday.

They marched to the civil surgeon’s office in Jalandhar and raised slogans against the state government. Addressing a gathering, state president Mandeep Kaur and state general secretary Sakuntala Saroye blamed the government for not paying heed to the demands of ASHA workers.

Democratic Employees Federation Punjab’s state leader Harinder Singh Dosanjh, general secretray Kulwinder Singh Josan said the government had failed to keep the promise of doubling the allowances and incentives of the ASHA workers. Rather, the government was cutting the existing allowances worker are getting.

Workers and protesters warned that if the demands were not fulfilled, the protest would be intensified in the coming days.

Key demands of the protesters included free insurance of Rs 5 lakh for ASHA workers, 20 per cent hike in incentives per year, maternity leave on par with other women employees, incentive in CHO programmes, minimum wages to workers, ex-gratia grant and a job for a family member of ASHA workers in case of her death, separate uniform and laundry allowance, free outdoor and indoor treatment at hospitals, one ASHA worker for 10,000 people, etc.

State leaders Sarabjit Kaur, Pushpinder Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur, Rajinderpal Kaur, Asha Gupta, Sita Bulandpur, Anchal Mehatpur, Kavita Kala Bakra and Satinder Kaur. among others were also present on the occasion.