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Home / Jalandhar / Almost complete bandh in Jalandhar; markets, educational institutes shut, highways blocked

Almost complete bandh in Jalandhar; markets, educational institutes shut, highways blocked

Leaders of SAD, Sikh Talmel Committee and other Sikh organisations staged a dharna at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, blocking traffic

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:24 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway protest
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An almost complete bandh was witnessed in Jalandhar on Friday following a call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha demanding the release of Bandi Singhs.

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Highways connecting Jalandhar with Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Kapurthala remained blocked, with supporters of the Morcha sitting on the roads. All educational institutes remained shut. Most market associations announced that their establishments would remain shut till 2 pm, the scheduled end time for bandh call.

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The transport system was also paralysed as buses remained off the roads. Commuters from Phagwara, barely 28 km from Jalandhar, faced problems reaching the city as not just the highways but also internal roads through Jalandhar Cantonment remained shut.

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Leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sikh Talmel Committee and other Sikh organisations staged a dharna at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, blocking traffic. Speeches were delivered with activists raising slogans, “Narendra Modi, Panth virodhi”.

Jalandhar City and Rural police remained deployed since morning to ensure that the bandh passed off peacefully.

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