Amandeep Kaur clinches bronze in athletics championship

Amandeep Kaur, daughter of a labourer, continues to shine on the national stage by securing a bronze medal in the 64th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship held in Chennai. She clocked an impressive 4:21.37 in the 1500m race.

Trained under coach Deepak Kumar from Dasuya, Amandeep has been consistently pushing her limits.

Now, her 800m race is scheduled to be held on Saturday for which she is very excited and the coach is expecting a medal as well.

Her recent achievements include gold and bronze medals in the 800m and 1500m events, respectively, at the World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze level).

Hailing from Ghall Kalan village in Moga, Amandeep comes from a financially humble background.

Her father works as a labourer and her mother as a domestic help. As the eldest of four siblings, she has shouldered both responsibility and ambition with grace and grit. Her journey stands as an inspiration to many.