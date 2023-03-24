 Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation : The Tribune India

Deficiency in service

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation


Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 23

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed e-commerce giant Amazon and Cloudtail Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 64,999 (price of an LED tv) and directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 for unfair trade practices.

Dr Ajaydeep Singh, a resident of Defence Colony, approached the commission after Amazon and Cloudtail failed to refund the amount of the LED despite repeated complaints.

In the complaint, Singh said he ordered a 43-inch Sony Bravia TV from Amazon on September 30, 2019 for Rs 64,999. He said the LED he received was not in accordance with the ordered specifications and turned out to be 38-inch only. Besides, the LED was to be delivered with free OAKTER Smart Home Kit offer, which was to be delivered free of cost, but he never received that.

He said despite having complained to Amazon that he hasn’t received a 43-inch LED, and had initiated a return request, but he didn’t get any resolution from its customer care and delivery teams.

“Being unsatisfied with the mischief played by both Amazon and Cloudtail, I asked for replacement of the LED immediately at the time of delivery. I called the customer care helpline number of Amazon, at the time of delivery, and asked them to take back their product. But Amazon executives refused to take back the LED. This was a clear violation of Amazon’s promise of a free open box delivery policy, which according to Amazon website is a policy in which Open Box Inspection is a delivery service, wherein, the delivery associate will open the purchased item for your inspection at the time of the delivery to ensure you receive what you have ordered,” said Ajaydeep.

He added that after receiving no response from both the parties, he was forced to take a legal action and filed a complaint in the consumer forum.

Meanwhile, Amazon in its reply claimed that any liability arising out of the wrong product was that of the seller of the product. It said that the complainant was not its consumer, thus, it did not have the locus standi to file the complaint, while Cloudtail, in its reply said that free product was offered on website and complainant was to select in order to avail the same. It said that the complainant did not select the offer at the time of check out on the website, thus, it was not delivered to him.

About receiving a 38-inch LED, Cloudtail said, “The complainant has used the product. Therefore, it cannot be replaced nor the amount can be refunded as it is the fault of the complainant and not of the opposite parties.”

After hearing the arguments, the commission noted that the complainant had been cheated by both the parties. Besides, despite repeated mails and calls at the customer care, it failed to resolve the issue. Thus, it amounts to deficiency in service. Therefore, it directed both Amazon and Cloudtail to refund the amount of LED i.e., Rs 64,999 with six per cent interest from the date of purchase to the complainant along with Rs 15,000 as compensation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

3
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

7
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

8
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

9
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

Don't Miss

View All
Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

Top News

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...

US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, Jaishankar, Sitharaman cancelled

US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely

No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China

3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Ferozepur

3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur

Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...

‘Parineeta’ director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...


Cities

View All

17 chowkis merged into police stations

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Speeding car rams into bus, six injured

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Husband booked on seeking dowry

Husband booked on seeking dowry

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Teachers protest NEP, Schools of Eminence

6 days on, cops still clueless on Amritpal

Couple booked in ~8.5-L fraud case after two years

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

Two arrested with intoxicants

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting