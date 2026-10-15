Amazon to pay over Rs 25,000 for non-delivery of sewing machine to Jalandhar man

A sewing machine worth Rs 5,804 that never arrived has led the District Consumer Redressal Commission to order Amazon to pay the buyer Rs 25,804, rejecting the e-commerce giant’s argument that it was merely an intermediary in the transaction.

In October 2020, complainant Sukhbir Singh had ordered a heavy duty electric sewing machine on Amazon.in intending to buy it for his mother. After a bank discount, he paid Rs 5,804 for his order. Although a tracking number was generated, the shipment record showed the consignment as pending or in transit, with no confirmation of delivery.

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Singh repeatedly approached both the platform and the seller in November 2020, seeking updates on his order. Records show that he lodged complaints regarding the non-delivery of the package and repeatedly sought clarification on when the product would be delivered.

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The commission observed that Amazon had been informed of the non-delivery and had itself communicated with the seller. However, the company failed to establish that Singh had received either the product or an effective refund. It held that Amazon’s status as an intermediary did not automatically exclude consumer-protection remedies in the circumstances of the case.

The commission also rejected Amazon’s objection that the complaint, filed in February 2023, was time-barred. It relied on the Supreme Court’s directions excluding the specified COVID-19 period while calculating the limitation period.

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The seller, Kriyaansh E-Store, did not appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte.

The commission directed the opposite parties to refund Rs 5,804, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience and another Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The amount must be paid within 45 days of receiving a certified copy of the order. If the refund is not paid within that period, it will attract interest at 6 per cent per annum from the expiry of the deadline until payment.