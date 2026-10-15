DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Amazon to pay over Rs 25,000 for non-delivery of sewing machine to Jalandhar man

Amazon to pay over Rs 25,000 for non-delivery of sewing machine to Jalandhar man

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A sewing machine worth Rs 5,804 that never arrived has led the District Consumer Redressal Commission to order Amazon to pay the buyer Rs 25,804, rejecting the e-commerce giant’s argument that it was merely an intermediary in the transaction.

In October 2020, complainant Sukhbir Singh had ordered a heavy duty electric sewing machine on Amazon.in intending to buy it for his mother. After a bank discount, he paid Rs 5,804 for his order. Although a tracking number was generated, the shipment record showed the consignment as pending or in transit, with no confirmation of delivery.

Advertisement

Singh repeatedly approached both the platform and the seller in November 2020, seeking updates on his order. Records show that he lodged complaints regarding the non-delivery of the package and repeatedly sought clarification on when the product would be delivered.

Advertisement

The commission observed that Amazon had been informed of the non-delivery and had itself communicated with the seller. However, the company failed to establish that Singh had received either the product or an effective refund. It held that Amazon’s status as an intermediary did not automatically exclude consumer-protection remedies in the circumstances of the case.

The commission also rejected Amazon’s objection that the complaint, filed in February 2023, was time-barred. It relied on the Supreme Court’s directions excluding the specified COVID-19 period while calculating the limitation period.

Advertisement

The seller, Kriyaansh E-Store, did not appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte.

The commission directed the opposite parties to refund Rs 5,804, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience and another Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The amount must be paid within 45 days of receiving a certified copy of the order. If the refund is not paid within that period, it will attract interest at 6 per cent per annum from the expiry of the deadline until payment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts