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Home / Jalandhar / Amazon to Pay Rs 12,590 for undelivered PlayStation game

Amazon to Pay Rs 12,590 for undelivered PlayStation game

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:27 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Amazon Retail India to pay Rs 12,590 to a city resident after a PlayStation game ordered through its platform was marked as delivered even though it never reached the buyer.

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The commission ordered Amazon to refund Rs 2,590, the cost of the PlayStation game, and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation, and litigation expenses, after holding that the company failed to establish that the product had actually been delivered.

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The complaint was filed by Jalandhar resident Vipin Singla, who had ordered the game through the Amazon platform on February 6, 2024. While the parcel was marked as delivered on February 17, Singla maintained that neither he, nor any of his family members had received it.

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According to the complaint, repeated requests for proof of delivery or a refund were rejected by Amazon. Singla also highlighted discrepancies in the tracking details which showed the parcel reached the delivery station at 2.14 pm, went out for delivery at 2.15 pm and was marked delivered at 2.21 pm, even though the delivery station was around 10 km from his residence. He further alleged that no photograph, signature or OTP confirmation was provided as proof of delivery.

In its defence, Amazon argued that it merely operated an online market place and that the sale was between the buyer and an independent third party seller. It maintained that, as an intermediary, it could not be held liable for the transaction.

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The commission, however, rejected the argument, observing that Amazon had facilitated the purchase, accepted the payment through its platform and handled the consumer's grievance. It held that the company could not escape liability simply by calling itself an intermediary when it failed to produce satisfactory proof that the product had been delivered.

The commission also noted that Amazon could not explain the discrepancies in the delivery timeline and failed to produce any evidence to rebut the consumer's allegations. Holding the company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, it directed Amazon to make the payment within 45 days of receiving the order.

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