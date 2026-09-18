Ambedkar statue damage sparks outrage in Phagwara

Members of the Yuva Vikas Morcha, Phagwara, held a protest at Hargobind Nagar Chowk near the Rest House here on Thursday against the alleged desecration and damage to a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Barian Kalan in Hoshiarpur district.

The protest was led by Yuva Vikas Morcha president Anu Sahota, who, while addressing the gathering, said any insult to Dr Ambedkar, popularly known as Baba Saheb, would not be tolerated by the Scheduled Caste community. He demanded that those responsible for the alleged desecration of statues of Dr Ambedkar in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur be identified and arrested, and that appropriate legal action, including the invocation of Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code, be taken against the accused.

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During the protest, the activists raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, including “AAP Sarkar Murdabad” and “CM Punjab Murdabad”. They also burnt an effigy of the Punjab Chief Minister at Hargobind Nagar Chowk.

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Following the effigy-burning, the protesters began marching towards the office of Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who is associated with the AAP, with the intention of gheraoing the office. However, anti-riot police personnel stopped the protesters from proceeding towards the MP’s office. Following this, the activists staged a sit-in protest at Hargobind Nagar Chowk and raised slogans including “Raj Kumar Chabbewal Murdabad” and “AAP Sarkar Murdabad”.

Ashwini Sahota, vice-president of the Yuva Vikas Morcha; Karamjit Singh Bittu, district president of the SC Wing of the Congress in Kapurthala; Amardeep Dhandha and other activists participated in the protest.